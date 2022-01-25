Woman with walker hospitalized after being hit by car near Salvation Army of Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after being hit by a car in front of the Salvation Army of Abilene on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the call at the Salvation Army of Abilene just after 3 p.m. Tuesday where a car backed up and hit a woman who was using a walker, knocking her over, according to officials at the scene.

The Abilene Police Department and Abilene Fire Department all arrived at the scene after the call, along with Emergency Medical Responders.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance with what officials at the scene say are minor injuries.