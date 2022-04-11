ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Two people were injured Monday afternoon after a crash in north Abilene sent a pickup onto a lawn where a woman was doing yard work.

Crews with the Abilene Police Department (APD) responded to the call after 1:30 p.m. Monday at North 13th and Hickory Streets.

Officials at the scene say a pickup and car collided after one of them went through a stop sign.

The pickup then went up onto the yard of a nearby home and struck a woman who was working on her lawn at the time.

The woman and one of the drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.