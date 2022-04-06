ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Professional female golfers from all around the world made their way to the Key City for the Womens All Pro Tour (WAPT) held for the second year in a row at the Abilene Country Club South course- Fairway Oaks.

This tournament, also known as the Mackie Construction Pro Golf Classic, began April 5 and concludes April 8. Over 100 women are competing for a $10,000 prize, and the top two will receive exemptions into the Epson Tour’s Copper Rock Championship, which puts them just a few rounds away from the LPGA.

Abilene Country Club Director of Golf Jimmy Tidwell says he’s glad to welcome the women back for a second year.

“When you got so many girls from that many countries coming in, I think it’s a surprise to them, the quality of our golf course and the facilities that we have here,” Tidwell says.

“It’s just a special event where we can show the club off, show the courses off, and let them know what a little slice of heaven we have right here in Abilene, Texas,” He added.

At the end of day two, Julie Houston of Allen, Texas is topping the leader board. She says it’s been challenging, but rewarding.

“It’s a great tournament. We have one of the biggest fields we’ve ever had for this tour here this week. I think that just goes to show what the community here in Abilene puts into this tournament,” Houston says.

A hole in one on the 178-yard hole number 4 has put her in a prime position going into round three. Even so Houston says she’s keeping focused on the details.

Houston’s Hole in one on #4

“I’m not really thinking about the money that’s on the line, I’m just trying to play really good golf each day,” says Houston.

The overwhelmingly positive response from contestants and tour officials has Tidwell feeling confident about the future of the tour.

“They tell us already that this is their most popular event, just the way the girls are treated, and that’s a tribute to our membership and the whole city,” Tidwell says.

And Houston says shes proud to be representing her home state, no matter where they play.

“I get to meet new people all the time, and it’s fun that they get a little taste of West Texas while they’re here,” says Houston.

After the round 2 cuts, only the top 45 golfers will compete in round 3.