Women’s All Pro Tour golf tournament comes to Abilene for the first time

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Women’s All Pro Tour (WAPT) golf tournament is being held at the Abilene Country Club (ACC) South Golf course – Fairway Oaks.

On the tour’s first trip to Abilene, players competed against each other while also contending with strong winds.

“Tough conditions for these lady professionals, 108 of them from all over the world,” WAPT President Gary Deserrano says.

Representing eight different countries, more than 100 professional golfers will be in Abilene throughout this week, all vying for the grand prize of $11,000 and a crystal trophy.

The top two performers will also win an exemption into the Garden City Charity Classic in Kansas, an event on the Symetra Tour, one step below the LPGA.

All 108 contestants will do their best up to Thursday when the cuts will be made. Friday, the best of the rest will compete for the top spot.