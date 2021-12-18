Women’s basketball falls to Ozarks in final seconds, 73-71

News

by: , McMurry University Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry Women’s Basketball hit a game tying shot with seven seconds remaining against University of the Ozarks on Saturday, but could not cap an impressive comeback in a heartbreaking 73-71 loss inside Kimbrell Arena. 

The War Hawks (0-11, 0-6 American Southwest Conference) battled in a game with eight lead changes and nine ties, but found themselves down by eight at 67-59 with 1:30 remaining. Juniors Destiny Mathews and Taya Bridges gave McMurry second wind with two big plays, as Mathews completed an and-one and Bridges had a steal and score just seconds later. 

Down 69-64 with 44 seconds to go, Bridges connected with freshman Emily Holland for a clutch triple to pull within a possession. Ozarks (6-4, 3-3 ASC) made one of two free throws on the next possession, allowing Mathews to pull the team within one on a layup. 

With 10 seconds to go, Ozarks made the first of two to go up 71-69, but missed the second. Mathews collected the rebound and McMurry called timeout, setting up an opportunity to tie with a two-point basket. Mathews made a quick layup to tie it on a long inbound pass from Bridges. 

Ozarks’ Brittany Temple drew a foul with two seconds to go, sinking both free throws to pull ahead. Bridges took one last shot from mid-court, but was unable to convert. 

Vanessa Wharton had career numbers in multiple categories, including a team-high 16 points in 30 minutes of action. She also went 7-12 from the field and 2-4 from behind the arc.  

Bridges nearly had a double-double in a hearty performance, scoring 13 points with five rebounds, five steals and a career-high nine assists. Mathews added 12 points and three steals, while Holland contributed 11 points and a steal. 

McKenzie Greeson led Ozarks in scoring with 19 points off the bench. 

The Eagles made 28-54 from the field (51.9 percent) to McMurry’s 27-65 total (41.5 percent), but the War Hawks were able to sink four triples and limit Ozarks to three. Both teams shot well at the line, with Ozarks going 14-16 (87.5 percent) and McMurry 13-16 (81.3). 

McMurry did have a notable advantage in points off turnovers, outscoring Ozarks 27-15 in that category. McMurry also outscored Ozarks 21-10 on fast break points. 

The War Hawks wrap up the calendar year on Tuesday, Dec. 21 with an exhibition at Abilene Christian University. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. from the Teague Center. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

BCH Sports

Trending stories