Women’s basketball falls to Ozarks in final seconds, 73-71

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry Women’s Basketball hit a game tying shot with seven seconds remaining against University of the Ozarks on Saturday, but could not cap an impressive comeback in a heartbreaking 73-71 loss inside Kimbrell Arena.

The War Hawks (0-11, 0-6 American Southwest Conference) battled in a game with eight lead changes and nine ties, but found themselves down by eight at 67-59 with 1:30 remaining. Juniors Destiny Mathews and Taya Bridges gave McMurry second wind with two big plays, as Mathews completed an and-one and Bridges had a steal and score just seconds later.

Down 69-64 with 44 seconds to go, Bridges connected with freshman Emily Holland for a clutch triple to pull within a possession. Ozarks (6-4, 3-3 ASC) made one of two free throws on the next possession, allowing Mathews to pull the team within one on a layup.

With 10 seconds to go, Ozarks made the first of two to go up 71-69, but missed the second. Mathews collected the rebound and McMurry called timeout, setting up an opportunity to tie with a two-point basket. Mathews made a quick layup to tie it on a long inbound pass from Bridges.

Ozarks’ Brittany Temple drew a foul with two seconds to go, sinking both free throws to pull ahead. Bridges took one last shot from mid-court, but was unable to convert.

Vanessa Wharton had career numbers in multiple categories, including a team-high 16 points in 30 minutes of action. She also went 7-12 from the field and 2-4 from behind the arc.

Bridges nearly had a double-double in a hearty performance, scoring 13 points with five rebounds, five steals and a career-high nine assists. Mathews added 12 points and three steals, while Holland contributed 11 points and a steal.

McKenzie Greeson led Ozarks in scoring with 19 points off the bench.

The Eagles made 28-54 from the field (51.9 percent) to McMurry’s 27-65 total (41.5 percent), but the War Hawks were able to sink four triples and limit Ozarks to three. Both teams shot well at the line, with Ozarks going 14-16 (87.5 percent) and McMurry 13-16 (81.3).

McMurry did have a notable advantage in points off turnovers, outscoring Ozarks 27-15 in that category. McMurry also outscored Ozarks 21-10 on fast break points.

The War Hawks wrap up the calendar year on Tuesday, Dec. 21 with an exhibition at Abilene Christian University. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. from the Teague Center.