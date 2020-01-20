Women’s March in the Key City as millions take the streets across the US

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – People around the Big Country joined millions in taking the streets across the US for the Women’s March. With the messages staying the same, “women deserve equality.”

Elizabeth Smyser, organizer of this year’s march in Abilene says the big country is full of potential.

“Here in west texas, this is fertile ground for new voices, for new perspectives. There’s so much progress happening, you can see it in our city. You can see it in what we’re building,” said Elizabeth Smyser.

Elizabeth says around the world, women are facing a problem.

“child sex trafficking or the inability to vote, no economic freedom.”



But even in our own back yard do similar issues play out.



“People do not have true economic equality even here. Women of color do not earn the same amount as a white woman, a caucasian woman.”



Understanding the gravity of moments like this, second-year marcher Tammy Marcelain says she always tries to do her part. “We have an opportunity to join together and lift each other up, I want to be a part of that.”