Work Again West Texas relaunches program helping Abilene homeless community find jobs

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A program designed to help people regain independence is back up and running in Abilene after stopping operations due to COVID-19.

“There’s a lot of benefits to the job, you get to see a lot of things, meet people. We get out here at about 8 a.m.,” says Charles Heatherly, a participant in the program.

The program offers a part-time job, two days a week, completing a simple task.

“They are going around downtown and cleaning up trash and making it a prettier place,” says Melissa Harrell, Goodwill West Texas Director of Communications.

Harrell says the skills they teach are essential.

“It’s successful. We’ve literally been doing it just for a week and we already have one that is about to have a job,” says Harrell.

The six-month program is sponsored by Goodwill West Texas and is designed to be a resume builder.

“Giving them a background, a history that they can use on resumes and say, ‘Hey, I’ve worked here, I did this and they can speak for me,'” says Andre Gwinn, Goodwill West Texas Career Specialist.

Since the relaunch of the program, Gwinn has worked hand-in-hand with the participants.

“We get to learn a lot about each other. We get to find the commonalities between our life stories. We all need to be productive members of society, and I think that we should be able to offer an opportunity and chance to contribute,” says Gwinn.

It’s a rewarding experience, helping our neighbors find work again.

“People can go and doctor up their resume, make it look good. It’s a lot of rescues at Goodwill,” says Heatherly.

The Work Again West Texas program first launched in 2019.

Goodwill officials say if you or someone you know would benefit from this program, give them a call at: 325-676-7925 or visit their website: https://www.workagainwtx.com/