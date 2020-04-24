Working out at Red Bud creates friendships from a distance

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — During this time of social distancing and quarantine, it’s very difficult to make new friendships, let alone maintaining the current ones.

At Red Bud Park, all it took was workout equipment to bring two individuals who had never met each other before together.

Chris Holloway said, “I came out about three weeks or so ago and started working out by myself, brought my CrossFit equipment out, and then Sam was running by.”

Samuel Braverman said, “I was over on the other side of the park. I had a slackline set up and I was working out over there. Whenever I finish, I usually take a lap around the park. I came up and Chris was over here with his equipment working out.”

Holloway said, “He said can I join. I said come on brother, so he started bringing some equipment and it took off from there.”

After meeting several weeks ago, Industrial Supply Representative Chris Holloway and Dyess Aircraft Maintainer and Pilot in training Samuel Braverman have established a routine for working out while practicing social distancing.

Holloway said, “I bring out some sanitizer wipes, we wipe everything down. The pull-up bars, the parallel bars, we wipe everything down before and after.”

Braverman said, “We maintain at least six feet from each other while we’re working out. If he’s doing something on the pull-up bars, typically I’ll do push-ups or the parallel bars and we’ll keep that distance and rotate our workout so we’re not in contact.”

Wile the two continue to grow stronger physically, so does their friendship.

Braverman said, “It really holds me accountable as well because we exchanged numbers and one of us will text and say it looks really nice tomorrow, we should go and work out. We say 3:30 PM, we’ll see you there, bring your equipment and let’s get after it.”

Holloway said, “We keep our distance, we’re just out here working out but it was cool to meet a new friend who shares the same enthusiasm for health and fitness that I do. If somebody wants to stop by without breaking and laws or rules or anything, that’s totally awesome. Anybody can join.”