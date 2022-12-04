ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – World Wildlife Conservation Day is a day to raise awareness of wildlife protection and issues that the world faces in nature. Here in Abilene, there are many organizations that help wildlife year-round, such as the Abilene Zoo, Dyess Air Force Base and the Abilene chapter of Texas Parks and Wildlife.

The Abilene Zoo rehabilitates and houses many animals, local and exotic, each year. One of the ways staff can provide help is through the Abilene Zoological Society, a non-profit that aides wildlife.

The zoo also provides housing, medical care, research and education programs to care for it’s residents and inform the community about wildlife preservation.

The Abilene Zoo Bird Rehabilitation Center takes in birds from all over the Big Country with the goal to rehabilitate and release these critters back into the wild.

Texas Parks and Wildlife provide many resources for wildlife conservation, such as limiting habitat destruction, rehabilitation, population control and more. It also partners up with other businesses to aid wildlife, like earlier this year when H-E-B sold a line of sustainable products to support TPWF conservation.

In 2006, Dyess Air Force Bases golf course was renamed a ‘Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary.’ This was awarded by efforts in environmental planning, wildlife habitat management, outreach and more.

Through the 2022-2026 Integrated Natural Resources Management Plan, Dyess airmen and women are documenting wildlife that they observe and manage, such as the Western Burrowing Owl, White-Faced Ibis, Texas Horned Lizard and more.

These are just a few of the ways the Big Country is caring for wildlife, making sure to keep animals healthy and safe year-round.