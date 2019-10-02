World’s Okayest Mom, Inc. to host event in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (Press Release) – World’s Okayest Mom, Inc. is hosting its second annual fundraising event, “World’s Okayest Night Out” brought to you by Worlds Okayest Mom, on October 12 at Station 1 Venue on Mulberry. This is the first event at Station 1, Abilene’s former Central Firehouse built in 1955.

“The mission of World’s Okayest Mom (WOM) is to mobilize the caring power of women all over the world by raising money and distributing support to enhance the lives of moms who need our help,” said the organization.

“We send monthly care packages to moms and provide care for moms that have been diagnosed with cancer, moms that have suffered the loss of a spouse or child, moms on bed-rest, or moms with babies in the NICU. We want to do even more for mothers who are caught in the storms of life and experiencing hardship.”

“It is our goal and vision with our upcoming event to increase our donations, build deeper relationships within our community, and to develop a strong foundation of support.”

“With more support WOM can help pay for hospital bills and circumstantial expenses and increase monthly care packages. We want more people to know about WOM so we can continue to grow in our ability to bring relief and joy to moms in need.”

The event Sponsors are Frank W. Yates Jr. Family Foundation, First Financial Bank, First Financial Trust, Wadley Eyecare, Abilene Family and Cosmetic Dentistry, Prestige Women’s Health, Image Sculptors, Precision Unlimited, and Barnett & Hill Real Estate.

Latest Posts: