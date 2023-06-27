ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A list of the top 10 most complained about linear streets in the Key City was presented to Abilene’s Street Maintenance Advisory and Appeals Board, naming a stretch of South 7th Street as number one.

These streets are not owned by TXDOT, and they often run through neighborhoods. Because of this, the city must maintain them.

However, the city said with limited money for street maintenance, the advisory board selected projects they recommend working on first in 2024, asking for up to $7.5 million.

Out of the 10 streets, three were selected, including the street at the top of the list: South 7th between Danville and Pioneer. One anonymous Abilenian said this street is in need of urgent repairs.

“I get on the road to go onto the highway, and the rear end of my truck slides around just from the bumps and the waves in the asphalt. So, you know, I asked the mechanic, ‘do I need knew shocks?’ and he said, ‘no, your shocks are fine.’ So, I came to the conclusion that it’s not my truck. It’s the road,” explained the anonymous resident.

This list was put together based on complaints and other factors.

Because this is only a recommendation board, this will be presented in front of the city council at the next meeting on July 13.