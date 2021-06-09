Wounded Warrior Program supports ‘invisible wounds’ at Dyess Air Force Base

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When thinking of the wounds sustained in the line of duty, most think of physical injuries, but mental and emotional problems can also impact the long-term health of servicemen and women.

The Wounded Warrior Program’s mission is to help distressed soldiers find their way back to a sense of normalcy and fight back against the uproar of emotions.

For some, the initial blow could be seeing a partner lose their life in combat, but for others it could be the ongoing battle with cancer or the loss of a loved one.

For Maurice Chambers, a fireman at Dyess Air Force Base, he lost his mother at the age of 7.

“We may think we’re strong in the moment, but the slightest thing could have us break down.” Chambers said.

Now 22 years old, Chambers says he has found the resources provided by the Wounded Warrior Program, something he had yet to hear about before today.

Mercedes Porter, a four-year member of the Air Force, found similar symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in her own life while listening to the Wounded Warrior Program briefings.

Porter grew up in a military home, on military bases, and didn’t realize the strain it could have on a family.

She says her family struggled with suicidal tendencies, and for her, knowing that the Wounded Warrior Program deals with mental and physical health was a big deal for her.

And even though the invisible wounds can resurface, Chambers and Porter say they are confident that help is always right around the corner.

The Wounded Warrior Program is Congressionally mandated and is available for all active duty military and their families at no cost.