Wright matches career-high, Wildcats hit at the stripe, earn 15th win

CONWAY, Ark. – It was tough, it was a grind, but it was a road win Saturday for the ACU women’s basketball team as they took down their rivals from Central Arkansas, 74-64. A big second quarter was the difference for the Wildcats (15-2, 7-1 SLC) as they pick up their third-straight win and fourth in a row against the Sugar Bears. The free throw line was key as well, as ACU went 28-34 at the stripe to seal the win. Breanna Wright averaged 30 points for the week and led the way, matching a career-best 31 points in the team’s 15th win of the season.

