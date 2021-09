Full interview with Officer Magers

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Petty Officer 3rd Class James Magers served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS. Sanborn. Though Just 19 Magers was aboard the ship in 1945 when it headed for Iwo Jima. He was honored Tuesday by the “Dream Flights” organization. A Non-profit that’s mission is to honor the “Greatest generation” by offering them free flights in a Boeing Stearman biplane.