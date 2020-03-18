WWII Veteran requests 100 virtual birthday wishes for 100th birthday

1  of  47
AMARILLO, Texas (Press Release) – Today, Chairman of the Veterans Land Board George P. Bush asked the community for help in ensuring WWII and Korean War Veteran William (Bud) McDearman Jr. receives 100 birthday wishes for his centennial birthday.

Due to the outbreak of Coronavirus and an abundance of caution for our Texas Veterans, Commissioner Bush is asking Texans to send virtual birthday wishes to this Navy and Air Force Veteran rather than cards. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced that COVID-19 can spread through and live on surfaces for extended amounts of time. Therefore, sending physical cards to the Ussery-Roan Veterans home is not advised at this time. 

However, it’s not every day that a WWII and Korean War Veteran turns 100 years old. Commissioner Bush is asking for the community to come together and ensure that, despite the circumstances, this courageous Veteran’s 100th birthday is properly celebrated.  Community members are asked to post a video wishing Bud a happy birthday in the comments. Our team will make sure he see’s them.

On Wednesday, April 8, Bud will turn 100 years young. Please join in celebrating this momentous occasion by posting a birthday wish in the comments of his birthday post on Facebook and Twitter. Use the hashtag #HappyBirthdayBud on Twitter. Let’s make sure he receives 100 birthday wishes for his 100th birthday!

