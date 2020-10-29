Wylie 7th grader sings God Bless America at NASCAR event

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – Singing ‘God Bless America’ this past weekend in Fort Worth at the Texas Motor Speedway, seventh grade Wylie Bulldog Kyleah Heaton represented the Big Country on the national stage.

But all her small theater performances couldn’t prepare her for the once-in-a-life time opportunity. As she hopped in the car with her mom for the straight shot to Fort Worth, she said the nerves started there and stayed all the way until she walked on the stage.

“Cause it’s like something really crazy to process,” Kyleah said.

A challenge for which her mom, Jessica Heaton, knew she would need some extra encouragement. Reaching out on Facebook the way moms know best, Jessica got a response from country music star Aaron Watson.

“Hi Kyleah, Aaron Watson here just wanting to wish you good luck,” he said.

Kyleah almost had to pinch herself.

“Cried a little bit, got really excited, and then couldn’t believe it happened,” Kyleah said.

What started out as mom showing off her daughter on Facebook ended with Kyleah having the confidence to reach even bigger.

“When I get old enough, I want to try out for The Voice,” Kyleah said.

In awe every step of the way is Kyleah’s biggest fan: her mom.

“To walk down those stairs, and go onto the track and do something like this was awe inspiring to me to see that strength from her. It’s definitely something I could never do,” Jessica said.

Kyleah says she hopes she gets invited back to sing at another race.