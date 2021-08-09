Wylie advances to Little League World Series

The Wiley Little League All-Stars team is one win away from qualifying for the Little League World Series. This would be the first time a team from "Texas West" goes to the tournament.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Wylie Little League baseball team is going to the Little League World Series.

Representing Texas West, Wylie defeated Colorado 3-0 Monday night to advance to a place in the Southwest Regional Championship game, with both teams automatically advancing to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

This is the first time a team from Abilene has advanced to the Little League World Series.

Typically, only the regional champion would advance to Williamsport, but due to COVID-19, international teams will not participate this year, leaving the spots open for both regional finalists.

Wylie takes on Louisiana Tuesday night in the championship game at 6 on ESPN.

