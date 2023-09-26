ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) is working on a barn fire in the Wylie area.

Take a look at all the smoke seen from miles away from the fire in the 6600 block of Peppergrass Lane, just off Antilley Road:

AFD began working on this fire around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, and have a stretch of Antilley Road blocked off from traffic.

KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that nobody was injured in this fire.

Most info is unknown at this time as we await details from AFD. BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article should new information be made available.