ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Wylie family home caught fire Tuesday night, causing $15,000 in damages.

Around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to a call of a fire in the 100 block of Queen Ann’s Lace. In a press release, AFD said smoke billowed through the home’s windows.

With a fire station just two miles up the road, AFD was able to quickly attack the fire and isolate the damage to the kitchen.

The family was at home at the time of the fire, but were able to self-evacuate and call 9-1-1.

While the fire is under investigation, KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that nobody was hurt in the fire.