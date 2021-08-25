Wylie beats Nebraska 10-0 to advance in Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (KTAB/KRBC) — The Wylie Little League all stars defeated Nebraska in the Little League World Series on Wednesday.

Pitchers from both teams set the tone early, as Carter Nelson struck out six of the first 10 batters he faced, walking one and allowing no hits through three innings.

Wylie got on the board in the bottom of the third inning when Stetson Newman drew a leadoff walk. He advanced to second on a wild pitch, then moved to third when the throw down to second went into center field.

Cason Parrish hit a lined shot into right field that was snagged on a spectacular diving play by the Nebraska outfielder, who saved a run for the time being. Dylan Regala came up next and drove Newman home with a single up the middle.

Nebraska started the inning with two hits that put runners at the corners before a strike ’em out throw ’em out double play, where Nelson got the batter swinging and Ella Bruning easily threw out the runner trying to steal second. The next batter popped out to first to end the inning.

Wylie tacked on another run in the bottom of the fourth when Landry Pate drew a leadoff walk, and a Myles McCarty double sent him to third with one out. Major De Los Santos came in to pinch hit and hit a grounder to third that scored Pate. De Los Santos was retired on the grounder and McCarty was thrown out trying to advance to third after the throw to first.

Carter Nelson made quick work of Nebraska in the top half of the fifth, inducing a pop up that he caught and striking out two more hitters.

Wylie extended the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Newman led off with a single, then Cason Parrish hit a Texas leaguer into shallow center. Dylan Regala stepped up next and blasted a home run to deep center field. Regala added some flair with a bat flip on the no doubter.

Carter Nelson reached base, Landry Pate singled and Myles McCarty walked to load the bases, and Major De Los Santos collected his second and third RBIs of the day on a hard hit ground ball through the right side to extend Wylie’s lead to 7-0.

Colton Skiles was hit by a pitch in the head to load the bases. He was OK. Cason Parrish drove in two with a base hit to shallow right center to make it 9-0, and then Regala drove one off the right field wall to score De Los Santos, ending the game as part of the 10-run rule.

Carter Nelson ended his day on the mound with nine strikeouts, two hits, and no runs in 5 innings.

Just two wins away from the Little League World Series Championship game, Wylie will now take on the loser of Michigan and Hawaii, who play Wednesday night at 6:30 on ESPN.

That game is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. Central on ESPN.