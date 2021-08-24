Wylie beats New Jersey to advance in Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (KTAB/KRBC) — The Wylie Little League all stars won their third game in the Little League World Series on Tuesday.

Wylie jumped out on top in the first inning, loading the bases with nobody out. Cason Parrish led the game off with a double, Dylan Regala walked and Carter Nelson hit a single into center field.

Jaxon Wristen them came to the plate and hit a hard grounder to the second baseman, whose only play was to first, scoring Parrish.

Up 1-0, Dylan Regala came out on fire, striking out the side in the bottom half of the first.

Wylie put together a little two-out rally in the top of the second inning when Cason Parrish reached on a single and scored on a triple by Dylan Regala.

Regala kept the New Jersey bats under control, holding them scoreless until he reached his pitch limit in the fifth. He finished with nine strikeouts through four and a third innings.

New Jersey got on the board on a passed ball in the bottom of the fifth to make it 2-1 Wylie.

Myles McCarty came in to pitch in the fifth and closed the game out.

Wylie will take on Nebraska Wednesday at 2 p.m. on ESPN.