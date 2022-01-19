Wylie Bulldogs both pull away in double header with district wins against Lubbock

The Wylie Bulldogs girls and boys basketball teams hosted a double header this evening against the Lubbock Westerners.

The girls had a big game on the defense side of things and had big stops to put them up nine points at half.

The girls pulled away with clutch three’s in a 50-38 victory over Lubbock and claimed their first district win.

The boys started off strong with an eight point lead at half, then increased that to double digits going into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs defeat the Westerners 66-57 and improve to 2-0 in district play.

Wylie is set to wrap up first round of District 4-5A play on Friday against the Cooper Cougars.