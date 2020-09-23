Wylie cancels volleyball games due to confirmed Covid-19 case

Wylie High School cancelled their volleyball matches on Tuesday night because a person in the program tested positive for Covid-19.

Superintendent Joey Light released a statement saying, “It is out of an abundance of caution and with the recommendation of the Taylor County Health Department and our medical officials that we are quarantining those who have been determined to have been in recent close contact, and they will begin at home learning on September 23.”

In addition to tonight’s games against Wichita Falls Rider and Midland High, the school cancelled all of the Wylie volleyball games through October 2.

The varsity will miss five games including a showdown with Abilene High on Saturday.