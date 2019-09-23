Wylie defense shows flashes in loss to Cooper

The Wylie Bulldogs lost the Southtown Showdown for the second season in a row on Friday night to fall to 0-4 on the season.

That makes 16 loses in a row for the Bulldogs. It was another loss, but the defense played their best game of the season.

They only allowed the Cougars to go on a pair of touchdown drives and they made a couple of stops on fourth down.

Sandifer was proud of the way they competed.

Sandifer said, “We tackled better. We played a little tougher at the point of attack. We’ve just got to continue stressing to our lineman how important it is, on both sides of the ball, to control the line of scrimmage for your team to have any success. I saw some progress against Cooper. It’s nothing to show on the scoreboard, but I thought our kids played harder for 48 minutes. We had flashes where we moved the football and did some good things and made some nice defensive plays, but we had some turnovers that hurt us.”

Wylie plays at Bulldog Stadium for the first time this season this Friday night. They welcome state-ranked and undefeated Brownwood to town.

The Bulldogs have won eight of the last nine meetings.