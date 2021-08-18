Wylie Elementary students eagerly return to school for first day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s an exciting and happy day for many students as the first day of school in some Texas districts has arrived.

Parents were able to drop their children off for the first time in a while, as students returned for regular in-person classes at the Wylie Independent School District.

“I was so ready to get my kids back to school, they do better in the classroom,” said mother of three, Kristin Burrow.

Despite the dark clouds and heavy rain, excitement lit up many faces of students and parents alike.

“They didn’t like waking up early and they didn’t like the rain and the traffic, but once we got here, they were happy and excited,” said Burrow.

Although masks are optional due to Governor Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates in schools, one mother says, “we’re very open-minded and we actually like that the school isn’t making the kids wear masks.”

Katherine Muñoz, mother of four, believes sending her kids back to school is the right decision.

“It makes them be able to enjoy the atmosphere a lot easier and be able to enjoy the kids and have more of a social interaction and be able to enjoy their classroom,” said Muñoz.

Muñoz’s daughter started kindergarten for the first time today and her teacher gifted her confetti dust to bring some magic to the first day of school.

“She said it gave her good dreams and exciting thoughts about starting school, and calmed her nerves,” said Muñoz.

Burrow says now that she’s gotten her free time back, she doesn’t know what to do.

“Read, I don’t know. Take care of him. It’s going to be weird with it being quiet,” she says.

Wylie ISD Superintendent Joey Light says while this will be a challenging year, he’s convinced that it can also be a great year.

Abilene Independent School District will return for its first day of classes on Thursday.