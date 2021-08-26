Wylie eliminated from Little League World Series after loss to Michigan

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (KTAB/KRBC) — The Wylie Little League all star team’s season has come to an end after losing to Michigan in the quarterfinals of the Little League World Series.

It was all Michigan early, as they kept Wylie off the board in the top of the first and scored three runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Unable to get anything going offensively, Wylie entered the bottom of the third down 3-0 when Michigan poured it on.

An eight-run inning inning was capped off by a two-run homer, swelling Michigan’s lead to 11-0.

Wylie battled back in the top of the fourth, getting the first two runners on base before Major De Los Santos hit a single up the middle, scoring Carter Nelson, who led off the inning with the team’s first base hit.

Myles McCarty walked to load the bases, then Stetson Newman drove in a run with a single to center, making it 11-2. Colton Skiles drove home a run with a grounder to third.

Cason Parrish ripped a triple down the right field line, clearing the bases and making it 11-5, then scored after the next pitch got past the catcher.

After a quick bottom of the fourth, Michigan got three up and three down, taking an 11-6 lead into the bottom of the fifth.

They would add on to their lead, scoring four more runs in the bottom of the fifth to make it 15-6.

Wylie was unable to get on the board in the sixth, as Michigan closed it out to win 15-6.

Wylie made it all the way to the quarterfinals on their first ever trip to the Little League World Series, finishing as one of the last six teams in the tournament.