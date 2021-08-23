Wylie falls to Michigan in 2nd Little League World Series game

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (KTAB/KRBC) — The Wylie Little League all stars lost to Michigan Monday afternoon 6-5.

Wylie got off to a strong start, scoring two runs in the top half of the first inning. Dylan Regala scored on a Jaxon Wristen sac fly to center, then Landry Pate drove in the second run with a liner to center.

After the three and a half hour rain delay, Cason Parrish took the mound and escaped a bases loaded jam in the bottom half of the inning to keep the lead 2-0.

Wylie tacked on three more runs in the top of the second inning. After a Cason Parrish RBI, Dylan Regala drove home Stetson Newman with another sac fly. Carter Nelson hit a single into left center that sent Parrish to third. Parrish then scored on a wild pitch.

Michigan closed the gap in in the bottom of the second with a 2 out grand slam, making it 5-4.

Pitchers settled in over the next few innings, as no runs were scored in the third or fourth.

Michigan led off the bottom of the fifth with back-to-back base hits that got runners to second and third with nobody out.

Landry Pate came in to pitch for Wylie and induced a ground ball to third. The runner scored as Carter Nelson threw the ball to first, and then the second runner scored on an errant throw to the plate, giving Michigan a 6-5 lead going into the top of the sixth.

Myles McCarty led off the sixth with a base hit up the middle then advanced to second on a wild pitch.

But victory wasn’t in the cards for Wylie today, as three of the next four hitters struck out to end the game.

Wylie is now scheduled to take on New Jersey in an elimination game Tuesday at 2 p.m. on ESPN.