Wylie FCA holds worship and prayer service the night before school begins

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Before heading back to school again, The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) of Wylie took the Tuesday night to bring the christian community together in prayer.

“Just a night to come together and kind of prepare for the school year, prepare our hearts for what the year has for us and what the Lord has for us in this year,” says FCA leader and Wylie teacher Megan Rausch.

According to Rausch, the night was conceived and put on entirely by the students.

“I really can’t express how proud of this leadership group that I am. They have really taken the initiative on this,” Rausch remarked.

Local worship band 12:21 Ministries are also Wylie students and FCA members. They took the lead on planning the night, getting permissions and inviting speakers.

“We were like, ‘We need to end the summer the night before school starts and bring the community together and do this,'” said 12:21 guitarist and Wylie Senior Mason Kerby.

Attendees spent the night listening to contemporary worship songs that were bookended by speakers such as the pastor of Beltway South and Wylie Senior Aden Kincaid, who spoke on their wishes to bring their gospel into the school, and prayed to prepare themselves for the coming year.

“I kind of felt peace being in the audience getting to see everybody around me really digging in to worship and taking in what our speakers have had to say so far,” said Rausch.

Back-to-school days can be trying enough without the coronavirus looming over the horizon. though Rausch says she hasn’t heard much concern from students or their parents. She says she’s glad to be headed back, even if difficulties may lie ahead.

“I will say that this has been a good tool for us to kind of reshift our focus and get ready for the school year in a positive way,” says Rausch.