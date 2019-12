ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The 3rd Annual Bulldog Christmas Market at Wylie High School is happening on this Thursday.

The event, which is put on by the student-run school business, will feature live music, shopping, giveaways, drinks and dinner.

Shopping booths showcase student-created/designed products from different elective/CTE classes.

The event is Dec. 5 from 5-8 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.