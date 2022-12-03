ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Mowing the lawn is a chore many teens try to avoid, but for Jonathan Ramirez, Wylie High School junior, it’s how he is investing in his future, one lawn at a time. While balancing school, soccer, and a summer job at a car wash, Jonathan quickly realized he needed a job that works with his busy schedule.

“I love working on my own time. I am able to manage everything really well, whereas working at the car wash I wasn’t, it was a set schedule,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez invested the money he earned while working at the car wash to buy the equipment needed to start his business, J&R Lawn Care.

Growing up, his grandmother owned a bakery called ‘Ramirez Bakery’ in San Angelo for over 20 years. After Jon Ramirez, his dad, saw how hard his grandmother worked, he said the entrepreneurship spirit is in his blood. He shared a piece of advice he always tells his kids.

“At the end of the day, they have to understand that hard work and perseverance is going to carry them further than anything else in life,” said Jon Ramirez.

So far, Jonathan Ramirez said he has received plenty of support from family and friends. He hopes to apply the skills he has learned with J&R Lawn Care in college. He plans to major in business and use the funds he earns mowing lawns to help cover tuition costs.

For more information about J&R Lawn Care, call Jonathan at 325-829-2707 or email at Jjramirez5@outlook.com.