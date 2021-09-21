Wylie High School offering CNA class for future health care workers

WYLIE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Wylie high schoolers are getting a jumpstart on their nursing careers with an exciting new course.

For some students at Wylie high school, like Emilene Calingo, entering the health field is a top priority.

“I think it’s a really good opportunity to get your foot in the door to other opportunities to see if you like health care or not,” said Calingo.

With Wylie’s first-ever CNA (Certified Nurse Assistant) course, Calingo can begin crafting medical skills and knowledge at the early age of 16.

“I definitely see myself getting and working in the hospital, as soon as I get my certification, and then start working up the tiers, hopefully to be a pediatrician,” said Calingo.

After about two years of preparation, the course has seen enrollment of 19 students at the start of the school year.

Preciosa Tovar, a senior at Wylie High School, says the experience of being in this CNA class is a great stepping stone to reaching her goal of being a nurse practitioner.

“I’m loving it, I think it’s very fun. I see myself as a person who sees some sort of disorder and wants to fix it, and I think health care is a great profession to go into,” Tovar says.

With the current health care and nursing shortage, Wylie CNA instructor LexAnn Hood believes these students will have the opportunity to go to work right away.

“They’ve already been talking about getting a job as soon as they get their certification, and then maybe doing that also, along with going to college,” said Hood.

That would be possible as they are already learning how to do the basic duties of nurses.

“I’m just really proud of these students and proud of their enthusiasm and their willingness to make a difference in the world,” said Hood.

Calingo says she feels accomplished in having the leg up in such a challenging field.

“Being in the health care field, it is difficult, but it comes with a lot of blessings,” said Calingo.

One of those blessings is being able to help serve in the community.

At the end of the month, these students will begin clinicals at Windcrest Health and Rehabilitation and are scheduled to take the CNA exams next May.