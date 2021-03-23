Wylie High School student designs logo for ‘Abilene Gives 2021’ shirt

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A logo designed by a Wylie High School art student will be used by the Community Foundation for its annual “Abilene Gives” fund drive.

Wylie student Madyson Boone was named the winner in a social media contest. Boone’s design will be the official logo for Abilene Gives 20-21.

When asked to describe her design, Madyson responded “Texans are I feel a lot stronger together so that’s where the outline of texas came from, and I just did a heart where Abilene is just to show that Abilene is the heart of our community and that we care for each other.”

The t-shirts with Boone’s design are for sale, and all proceeds will go to the Community Foundation.

You can buy a shirt in this link: https://bit.ly/3rtxs3x