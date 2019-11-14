Wylie High School students bring ‘Shrek the Musical’ to the stage

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Wylie High School performers are bringing the beloved ‘Shrek the Musical’ to the stage of the Wylie Performing Arts Center.

The musical runs November 14-18 with a 7 pm showing Thursday through Saturday and a 2 pm matinee on Sunday afternoon.

Students have spent three months perfecting their choreography and pitch, not only when it concerns their singing voices.

“This is also the first time we are having a live orchestra with our musical. We’ve used tracks in the past but having live music is a different experiences,” said Wylie Theatre Director Christopher Shoemake.

For some cast members the musical is a first for them as well. Wylie Junior Mark Huffines is portraying the villainous Lord Farquuad – his first-ever lead role.

“Playing the bad guy is kind of weird. You’ve got people rooting for you but you’ve also got people happy when you’re gone,” said Huffines.

The musical is also a first for fellow Junior Caleb Speights who is playing Donkey, the laughable sidekick to the titular ogre.

“There is a high standard trying to live up to people who have done the role before like Eddie Murphy. It’s been challenging and fun and think we’re doing a great job with our characters,” said Speights.