Wylie High School’s annual Bulldog Christmas Market showcases young entrepreneurs

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After having a year off due to COVID-19, Wylie High School is back with its annual Bulldog Christmas Market, which filled the cafeteria with holiday shoppers supporting young entrepreneurs and new small businesses.

From production to the actual selling of their product, Wylie High School students are learning how to run a business from the ground up.

After months of preparation and labor, these students were eager for their big night.

“It’s really exciting because I mean obviously, we are opened for the profits and money, but we’re also excited about the experience,” said sophomore Joelyn Hardy.

Hardy says getting firsthand business experience at a young age will help her succeed in the long run.

“All the girls in my group, we plan on studying business in college so this is really like a first-hand experience for us and can get us further. We know what we’re getting into and what we want to do in life,” said Hardy.

Throughout senior Mason Cerbys’s 3 years in participating, he says his classes have taught him the ins and outs of running a business.

“You don’t really see many places where you’re actually learning real-world stuff,” said Cerby.

With the knowledge that Cerby has accumulated while in high school, he realizes the opportunities in the business industry are endless.

“There’s always an opportunity to do what you want to do, and if there’s an idea that you have, to never just put it away,” said Cerby.

Entrepreneurship teacher at Wylie, Summer Hill, says this market is a place where the students are able to showcase their own small businesses.

“I’m personally looking forward to seeing my students get to be out there in front of everybody. We have some great ideas and just getting to kind of see all the work they’ve put in over the last several weeks, it’s the start for them,” said Hill.

With such exposure, Hill believes it can really show the students just how far their business can take them in the near future.

“They’ll continue through the next semester, but getting to kind of see them put their best foot forward tonight is going to be a lot of fun for me,” said Hill.

More than 60 high school students participated in this year’s market with 20 plus vendors, where they offered different types of products and services for the community.