ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At just 17 years old, Wylie High School senior, Jayden Evans co-founded a business purely out of raw entrepreneurial spirit and a love for pups.

Magnolia Pup Board & Groom has been in business in North Abilene for just a hair longer than a month.

With assistance from her co-founder and mentor, Ellie Clement, Jayden is at Magnolia Pup every day after school.

While Jayde is in charge of the dog-boarding side of the business, Clement handles the grooming.

Clement and Jayden met online through Facebook over their shared love of dogs. They quickly realized combining their skills would prove beneficial when starting a new pet business. Clement said she’s been in the dog-grooming business for more than six years and said she was excited to pass on her wisdom to Jayden.

Jayden told KTAB/KRBC this is a career path she’s imagined for herself for a longtime now. Since the age of 10, she said she’s been taking care of dogs for friends and family. With seven years of experience, she called the bond with dogs ‘special.’

“I’ve got many dogs of my own and I have always loved working with them and being around them,” Jayden explained. “I always had, like, an entrepreneurship-type of mindset. I’ve always wanted to have my own business, just me putting something that I love into my job.”

Once Jayden graduates next spring with her diploma and new business in hand, she said she looks forward to seeing the business grow and build long lasting relationships with customers.

Magnolia Pup Board & Groom is located at 3201 North Judge Ely Boulevard and offers a variety of services, including doggy daycare.