Wylie ISD, McMurry give outlook for fall semester as pandemic continues

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Administrators with Wylie ISD and McMurry University say this school year will look different than years past but are taking each adaptation in stride.

“We will have school August 19,” said Wylie Superintendent Joey Light.

Wylie ISD shared a hard date Monday for when students will be allowed back on campus for the Fall semester. Families will be able to choose between traditional in-person instruction or continue learning online.

When asked what COVID-19 precautions the district would take as students come back to school, Light said the details were not yet set in stone.

“I think it’s premature to say exactly what we’re gonna have in place because things could change by August 19th” said Light.

Abilene Christian University and McMurry University will allow students back on campus for the Fall term but will cease in-person education after Thanksgiving.

Vice President of Academic Affairs Matthew Draud says classroom capacity limitations are leading to new adaptations for faculty.

“We’re going to ask our faculty to develop their classes in a way where they can have 40-50 percent there in the classroom learning. The other half will be online and we would rotate that,” said Draud.

As the pandemic continues to create an ever-changing landscape for educators, they say they’re doing their best to keep parents, students and staff in the know.

“It’s a treacherous minefield that we’re working our way through but we’re gonna make it. It’s gonna be alright,” said Light.