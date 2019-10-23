Wylie ISD parents worried about traffic safety

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When Evangeline Miller heads off to school at Wylie East Junior High, she uses two wheels instead of four, but lately, her and her brother have been putting on the brakes.

“They can’t ride their bikes anymore, they can’t walk,” said their mother, Morgan Ashley.

Ashley says they’ve stopped riding their bikes because of the lack of school zone signage near campus.

“There’s no flashing lights, there’s no school zone signs, it’s pretty much just a road that people go anywhere from 50 to 20 miles an hour on,” said Ashley.

KTAB/KRBC has received similar questions in the last couple of weeks including some from parents in AISD, so we decided to take a closer look into what it takes to get these things implemented.

Wylie School District says it falls to the city or county.

“What we do is we actually go out, we do a study. It takes about a week to actually go out to look at the traffic, whether it be vehicular traffic, whether it be pedestrian traffic, or whether it be both, and then based on those results, then we make a recommendation,” said Assistant City Manager Michael Rice.

Rice adds that a lot of times, these studies don’t happen until after a school opens.

“Before school we don’t have the students crossing, we don’t have the vehicles delivering and picking up students, so to do those things at that time there would be no warrant, no standard to require any type of change,” said Rice.

Now that students are getting settled into their first months of school, those changes could be in the works soon, all in hopes to make things safer for students.

Rice says that because the road in front of Wylie East Junior High is technically in county lines and not city, the work as been deferred to the county, who is assessing the situation.