Wylie ISD raises take effect

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Employees at Wylie Independent School District are seeing a bump in their paychecks.

Wylie ISD added $1.2 million to its salaries for the 2019-20 school year, 9 percent more than the last school year.

The average increase for teachers is $3,675 with less-experienced teachers seeing a smaller increase and experienced teachers getting more.

Hourly staff got a raise of 66 cents per hour.

HB 3 is a reason for much of the increase, but the market allowed the district to do more.

