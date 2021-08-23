Wylie Little League World Series game set to resume

Wylie Little League is set to take on Michigan in their second world series.

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (KTAB/KRBC) — The Wylie little league all stars will resume their game against Michigan at 3:38 p.m.

Their second Little League World Series game was originally set for Sunday at noon, but was postponed until Monday at noon due to inclement weather.

Wylie got off to a good start, plating two runs in the top half of the first inning before rain postponed the game for more than three hours.

The winner of today’s game against Michigan will take on Hawaii on Wednesday, while the loser is scheduled to play New Jersey Tuesday afternoon.