Wylie Little League’s Ella Bruning becoming national star

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (KTAB/KRBC) — If you haven’t heard about Ella Bruning, chances are you’re not following the Little League World Series — or national sports — very closely.

As the only girl in the tournament, the catcher for the Wylie Little League All Stars has been a big topic of discussion during the Little League World Series, but mainly because of her play on the field.

Bruning became only the 20th girl to play in the Little League World Series last Friday in Wylie’s opener against Washington, where she had two hits, a stolen base, a run scored and an RBI.

One of Major League Baseball’s rarest feats, there have been more perfect games (23) thrown in MLB history than girls who have played in the Little League World Series.

Bruning became only the third girl to have a multi-hit game in Little League World Series history in their opener on Friday. In terms of MLB rarities, that’s only one more than MLB players who have hit for the cycle twice in their careers (2), and the same as major leaguers who have hit 700 career homeruns (3).

On Wednesday against Michigan, Bruning threw out a would-be base stealer with ease as part of a strike ’em out throw ’em out double play in a crucial situation in the bottom of the fourth.

Admittedly, I’ve been unable to determine if she’s the first girl to throw out a would-be base stealer, but preliminary research has revealed that only two of the 19 other girls to play in the Little League World Series were catchers. So if she’s not the first, she’s most likely one of the first.

Although the rest of Wylie’s team are also playing very well, it’s the rarefied air surrounding Ella’s accomplishments that’s gathering national attention.

And there is a lot of it.

A Google search of Ella’s name brings numerous news articles from large media outlets across the country, including the Los Angeles Times, NBC Nightly News, Sporting News, USA Today, and Fox News, just to name a few.

Ella Bruning is the player everyone wants to talk to at the Little League World Series. She's the only female competing in this year's tournament. https://t.co/WVieeeejED — The Associated Press (@AP) August 25, 2021

Ella Bruning is making history at the Little League World Series.



The 12-year-old catcher for the Wylie Little League team from Abilene, Texas, is the 20th girl to take part in the annual event, and the only girl in this year’s tournament.https://t.co/63v25x2yAk pic.twitter.com/XkD8twr1m1 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 25, 2021

Super cool moment 👏



Mo'ne Davis threw out the first pitch to Ella Bruning at the LLWS 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rg5gayrUve — ESPN (@espn) August 24, 2021

“Ella and the fellas,” as the team has become known to some, will take on Michigan in a rematch/elimination game Thursday at 2 p.m. on ESPN.