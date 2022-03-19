On Saturday, the defending Class 2A State Champion Stamford Lady Bulldogs took their talents to Wylie for a tough weekend showdown.

The game was a pitchers duel from start to finish, and the game needed extra innings to decide a winner.

In the Top of the 8th, Wylie’s Ryleigh Whitehead hit a walk-off single giving them the win 1-0.

Wylie pitcher Rylie Moore finished with nine strike outs and went stride for stride with Stamford’s Citlaly Gutierrez every step of the way. Gutierrez had 15 K’s in a losing effort.

Both Lady Bulldogs teams get back to district play on Tuesday. Wylie is set to face Lubbock Monterey at home, and Stamford will host Hawley.