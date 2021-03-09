Wylie school board makes masks optional after spring break

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Masks will be optional for students in the Wylie Independent School District (WISD) after they return from spring break.

In a narrow decision, the school board voted 4-3 to make masks optional for students, faculty, and staff as classes resume Monday, March 15.

Board president Steve Keenum made the motion at Tuesday’s meeting, which was seconded by Brad Hill.

Vice president Dr. Stephen Lowry was among the three board members to vote against the measure, along with Miller Lowdermilk and Mike Awtry.

Several of the meeting’s attendees voiced support for making the masks optional, while one spoke in favor of maintaining the current mask policies.

Also included in the motion was that decisions on future COVID-19 policies and procedures be delegated to the superintendent.

To see the full discussion, watch the embedded video above.

Wylie Superintendent Dr. Joey Light issued the following letter to parents and staff following the board’s decision:

Dear Parent/Guardian and Staff,

On March 2nd, 2021, Governor Abbott released an executive order rescinding the state mask

mandate effective March 10th. The Texas Education Agency released new guidance on March 3rd

adding that “the governing board of a school system may modify or eliminate by formal action the

mask-related requirements.”

Wylie ISD called a special school board meeting on March 9th, 2021 to vote on lifting the mask

requirement at all of our campuses. The school board voted 4-3 in favor of our current mask

requirements being modified to a mask recommendation.

Masks will now only be a recommendation and not a requirement for all students and staff effective

immediately. All other current safety protocols will remain in place.

We want to thank our entire Wylie ISD community for their support during this unprecedented

school year. Dr. Joey Light, Wylie ISD Superintendent

Sweetwater ISD is among several other school districts that have made similar decisions regarding masks, while Abilene ISD has decided to maintain their current mask policies.