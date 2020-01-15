Wylie students sing their way to the top, making All State Choir and Band

WYLIE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For most of us music is something we usually listen to or occasionally belt out when no one’s listening, but for two students at Wylie High School, it means so much more.

“It’s really just something I want to do all the time,” said Wylie High School junior Mark Huffines.

While one of these students started singing as soon as they started talking, the other sort of fell into choir.

“It just kind of seemed like a cool idea because I had to change my schedule,” said Huffines.

Nonetheless, both are singing in harmony now.

“It was a really great outlet for me to meet other people, to learn something other than common core,” said Wylie High School junior Emy Pablico.

It was all that practice and sheet music that has brought these two singers to this point, both earning a spot in All State Choir.

“I made First State Tenor II in the All State Choir,” said Huffines.

“[I made] alternate, yes,” said Pablico.

The sounds of these voices aren’t the only ones that you’ll hear practicing for All State. Kaitlyn Cox is also getting her chance to sit center stage, this time in a different division.

“Moving up to 5A, it’s kind of been like the race to get back,” said Cox.

So what does it actually mean to make All State Choir and Band? Well think about 10,000 voices, all auditioning for the same part and your chances dwindling down to just 2%.

“When I heard that my name wasn’t in the fourth or fifth and like the first alternate, I was like ‘OK, it’s over,’ and then he reads out the first chair, and I was just kind of in shock for a little bit,” said Huffines.

“For me, it just means that all my hard work has paid off,” said Cox.

Even though these three have earned this honor, the work isn’t quite finished yet. The three will have to do a lot once they meet up with the rest from across the state, getting just three days to practice together before their performance in February.