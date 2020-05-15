Wylie teacher appreciates $100 stipend approved by board members

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Wylie teacher is sharing her appreciation after administrators approve a $100 stipend for all 350 teachers in the district.

Kim Cheek teaches gifted students K-12 and says in her 32 years as a teacher, adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic has been unique.

“We’ve been Zooming, I keep in touch with parents through cellphone,” said Cheek.

Wylie Independent School District (WISD) board members acknowledged the tech adaptions teachers have made since learning moved online and approved a $100 stipend which will be added to June paychecks. The board approved the measure in an effort to help teachers cover the costs of their cellphone and internet.

“They are always so supportive, but this goes above and beyond,” said Cheek.

The veteran educator says she will likely use the funds to help plan lessons for next school year.