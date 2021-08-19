Wylie Teachers Prepare for Back to School

Robin Pritchett has been a teacher at Wylie ISD for 25 years. And every year she’s always anticipating the start of the school year.

“Just getting a whole new set of sweet souls that I get to know and shape and mold for the future and just learning kind of what makes them tic,” Pritchett said.

but her priority for coming back to the classroom after online learning and covid-19 is safety.

‘I’m exhilarated just to know that we are gonna have a little bit of normalcy, I mean I know COVID is still a thing but we are just gonna do our best to work hard, follow the protocols and keep the kids safe,” Pritchett said.

During this academic year teachers say they also face other challenges.

“Nowadays we have to compete with video games and a society that’s very instantaneous, we want instant gratification,” Pritchett said.

Bur also, making school a place where the learning doesn’t feel like learning.

“Finding new ways to engage students in the learning and make it exciting cause you know school really should be fun as well as educational,” Pritchett said.

Kendal Smith is going into her first semester of teaching after graduating in May.

“well I’m nervous but i am extremely excited,” Smith said.

And for her, the support she receives from senior teachers like robin, helps her in the classroom.

“Everyone else here is helping me with the nervous part,” Smith said. “I’ve met a lot of teachers here that are so helpful and are always willing to help me if i have any questions.”

But also helpful advice that brings a wisdom perspective into fresh classrooms

“You gotta let the kids know that you love them you gotta form those relationships with your students because they are not gonna learn the content if they don’t feel like they have a relationship with you and don’t feel like you respect them,” Pritchett said.

Regardless of a challenging school year during the pandemic, there are still teachers in the community like robin who are not giving up.

“After all these years in the game I still love what I do, I can’t imagine myself doing anything else,” Pritchett said.