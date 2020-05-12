Wylie teachers to get $100 stipend for increased cellphone, internet usage

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Teachers in the Wylie Independent School District (WISD) will soon be getting a $100 stipend for cellphone and internet usage.

WISD Communications Director Jackie Powell says the Wylie School Board has approved the stipend for every teacher in the district to help offset costs they might incur by using their own cellphones and increased internet usage.

Approximately 350 teachers will be receiving the stipend in the June paycheck.