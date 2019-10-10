Wylie West Junior High students recognized for making a Bulldog Impact

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Recognizing the positives is not something you see everyday at school, but Wylie West Junior High is working to make sure students are honored for their good work.

From Caring Street to Trustworthy Way, there’s a common theme running through the halls of Wylie Junior High. Be the “I” in KIND.

“Just do the right thing,” Wylie West Junior High student Meer Bhakta said.

That’s now being recognized each Friday. From assisting a teacher in class to lending a helping hand to a fellow classmate and even just making the grade, close to 20 students have earned the Bulldog Impact award.

“We have teachers who nominate, other staff members and faculty members can also nominate students anytime they recognize something positive happening,” Wylie West Assistant Principal Amber Bearden said.

Bearden says often times administrators point out the negatives, but it’s important these good deeds don’t go unnoticed.

“Those actions need a voice to be heard,” Bearden said.

She’s already seeing this movement spread like wildfire.

“Other people are like ‘wow that’s really neat that this person is doing these things what can I do to make an impact, what can I do to make a difference,'” Bearden said.

It’s creating a culture of kindness spreading through the campus.

“Then this school will become one of the nicest schools,” Bhakta said.

Bearden says this Bulldog Impact program will be even more important in the second semester when students and teachers become tired. The school hopes this recognition will keep the students motivated through the end of the year.