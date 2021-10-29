Wylie’s playoff hopes take a serious hit with loss to Lubbock Cooper

Over the past couple of weeks, the Wylie Bulldogs have been scratching and clawing to keep their playoff hopes alive. That dream of making the playoffs just became much more difficult to achieve, with a 38-10 loss to the Lubbock Cooper Pirates, at Sandifer Stadium on Friday night.

The Pirates got off to hot start in the first half and the Bulldogs were unable to keep up.

Wylie’s season comes down to their final game of the year, a showdown on the road with the Plainview Bulldogs.

In order for Wylie to make the playoffs, they need to beat Plainview, and hope Wichita Falls knocks off Wichita Falls Rider.