Xavier Wishert named one of Built Ford Tough Players of the Year recipients

On Saturday, January 15, Ford, and the Texas Ford Dealers hosted most of the players recognized as Built Ford Tough Players of the Week during the season at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco – the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters. There, the six Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Players of the Year were recognized and awarded their trophies. These athletes are among an impressive list of players recognized all season for their outstanding efforts on and off the field.

Senior running back/linebacker Xavier Wishert accounted for 80% of the Jim Ned Indians’ total offense in their 37-20 win over District 3-3A Division I rival Wall in week 8. Wishert carried the ball 20 times for 313 rushing yards and three touchdowns, leading No. 1-ranked Jim Ned to their 21st consecutive victory. Wishert is unsure on commitment.