Yale-Harvard football game delayed by climate protesters storming field

Demonstrators stage a climate change protest at the Yale Bowl delaying the start of the second half of an NCAA college football game between Harvard and Yale Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in in New Haven, Conn. (Arnold Gold/New Haven Register via AP)

A Yale-Harvard football game on Saturday was delayed by climate protesters storming the field to demand that the two Ivy League universities divest from fossil fuels.

Photos shared on social media shows a large crowd sitting on the field at Yale while others stand behind them with a large sign that reads: “Nobody Wins: Yale & Harvard are complicit in climate injustice.”

Another sign reads: “Yale and Harvard students united for climate justice”

Divest Harvard — a group that advocates for the Massachusetts university to divest its endowment holdings in the fossil fuel industry — said in a tweet that more than 150 Yale and Harvard students, alumni, and faculty rushed onto the field to “demand DIVESTMENT from fossil fuels & cancel holdings in Puerto Rico debt.”

I congratulate & thank @fossilfreeyale & @DivestHarvard & the work of young activists around the globe who are calling for urgent change to the status quo. Harvard and Yale, it’s time to divest. Because when it comes to the further destruction of our planet 🌎 #nobodywins pic.twitter.com/015ZQ64CcI — Daryl Hannah (@dhlovelife) November 23, 2019

Advocate group Fossil Free Yale tweeted that the two prestigious universities “have no right to profit off the destruction of the planet and land.”

The protests led to some celebrity support.

“I’m proud to support the students of @DivestHarvard and @FossilFreeYale who disrupted #HarvardYale today to call for fossil fuel divestment,” actress Alyssa Milano wrote on Twitter. “When our richest universities are invested in the destruction of the planet #NobodyWins.”

Actress Daryl Hannah congratulated the student activists and called on Yale and Harvard “to divest.” “When it comes to the further destruction of our planet #nobodywins,” she tweeted.